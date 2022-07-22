Wilk business honor

Rocio Montagner (left) is honored by state Sen. Scott Wilk’s field representative, Brandon Roque, and Branch Office Administrator Pepe Eads.

 Photo courtesy of Scott Wilk’s office

SACRAMENTO — Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Rocio Montagner, a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in Palmdale, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month for July.

“Any conversation about financial security in the Antelope Valley should include Rocio Montagner,” Wilk said. “Rocio is a savvy businesswoman, an effective community leader, and a familiar face at many of the events hosted by the Palmdale, Lancaster and Antelope Valley Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

