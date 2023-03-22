Lancaster budget

Lancaster Finance Director George Harris discusses a mid-year budget adjustment presentation during a March 14 public hearing and says the city is in good fiscal shape overall.

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster had a $1.6 million reduction in revenue and a $7.6 million increase in expenditures and is in good fiscal shape overall, according to a mid-year budget adjustment presentation by Finance Director George Harris.

The City Council held a public hearing at its March 14 meeting on a proposed amendment to the adopted budget and Capital Improvement Program.

