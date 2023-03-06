PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will conduct the final public hearing today to collect public input on the proposed transition from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system.
Trustees will consider a resolution to initiate the transition to a by-trustee area election system and select one of three proposed draft maps — either tan, green or orange — that divide Keppel’s estimated population of 21,854 people into five relatively equal trustee areas. Each of the maps preserves the five Board members’ seats with no overlap.
The proposal, once it is approved, will then go before the Los Angeles County Committee on School Organization. The committee will hold a public hearing to define and establish trustee areas within the District, as well as a proposal to hold by-trustee area elections beginning in November 2024.
Under a by-trustee area election system, only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m., in the Boardroom at the District office, 34004 128th St. East, Pearblossom.
