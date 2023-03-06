PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education will conduct the final public hearing today to collect public input on the proposed transition from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system.

Trustees will consider a resolution to initiate the transition to a by-trustee area election system and select one of three proposed draft maps — either tan, green or orange — that divide Keppel’s estimated population of 21,854 people into five relatively equal trustee areas. Each of the maps preserves the five Board members’ seats with no overlap.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.