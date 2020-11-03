PALMDALE — Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Antelope Valley residents to vote for president and dozens of other federal, state, county and local offices and measures.
Los Angeles County registered voters can cast ballots at any of the more than 750 vote centers in the county, regardless of location and the voter’s home address.
A map showing the complete list of vote centers countywide, with estimated wait times, is available online at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc
Residents who completed a vote-by-mail ballot and are wondering whether it has been received can check the status of their ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/
Conditional voter registration will be available for residents who missed the Oct. 19 voter registration deadline.
Many LA County residents took advantage of early voting options. As of Sunday night, more than 2.9 million people had cast ballots, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.
That total includes more than 2.5 million vote-by-mail ballots — received either in the mail or from drop boxes — and nearly 391,400 ballots cast in person at one of the 791 early vote centers in the county.
According to the registrar’s office, 64,000 ballots were cast at vote centers on Sunday, alone. The Sunday night totals put the turnout, so far, at 50.8%, according to the county.
The ballot drop boxes have proven to be particularly popular. According to the county registrar, more than 1.3 million ballots have been returned in the boxes, representing more than half of the mail ballots that have been returned.
Kern County voters can go to elections.co.kern.ca.us/elections or call 661-868-3590 or 800-452-8683 to find their polling site.
Kern County does not offer early in-person voting options. Early voting in Kern County consists of requesting a vote-by-mail ballot in person rather than having it mailed to them, according to the county.
A Kern County elections official could not immediately say how many vote-by-mail ballots the county received by Monday. However, during the March primary 72% of the ballots cast were vote-by-mail.
