Virus Outbreak

Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange. California’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended Tuesday.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — California’s Coronavirus emergency officially ends Tuesday, nearly three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order and just days after the state reached the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths related to the virus.

As California’s emergency winds down, such declarations continue in just five other states — including Texas and Illinois — signaling an end to the expanded legal powers of governors to suspend laws in response to the once mysterious disease. President Joe Biden announced last month the federal government will end its own version May 11.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Fentanyl...CoVid Vax (Heart Attack -o- Plenty)....Cold Tents... Crushing Inflation....Cold War back on.......Corrupt News Media..... Sure glad I voted for ""Biden"" that Pedo is a Juggernaut !

