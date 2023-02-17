A dislodged fuel filter may be the culprit that led to the failure of Virgin Orbit’s historic first international launch from the United Kingdom last month.
The small satellite launch company, whose previous launches have all originated from the Mojave Air and Space Port, attempted to make history with the Jan. 9 launch from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay. It was not only the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, but also the first space launch from the United Kingdom.
The attempt, however, was cut short when an anomaly in the upper stage caused it to shut down early, preventing the rocket and its satellite cargo from reaching orbit. The carrier aircraft and crew safely returned to the takeoff point.
The initial release of the LauncherOne rocket from the carrier aircraft, a modified 747 airliner dubbed Cosmic Girl, was successful, as was the first stage rocket burn, which reached space, the firm said.
The first-stage separation was also successful, as was the upper-stage rocket ignition and separation of the fairing, which protects the satellite payloads during the initial stages of the launch.
Later, at an altitude of approximately 590,500 feet, or 180 kilometers, the upper stage rocket experienced a problem, which prematurely ended the first burn of the upper stage.
The investigation has since found that a fuel filter in the upper stage was dislodged from the beginning of the stage’s rocket motor burn, preventing the fuel pump from providing the necessary fuel to the rocket motor and causing it to burn significantly hotter than intended, Virgin Orbit reported on Tuesday.
This hot engine caused other components to malfunction, leading to the early shutdown and end to the launch, according to the company.
The rocket and its payloads fell back to Earth.
“In space launch, a failure is painful for all involved,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a release regarding the investigation. “Intense disappointment gets quickly channeled into the motivation to dig into the cause, to understand all contributing elements and to thereby get back to flight with a better system and a wiser team. Our investigation is not yet complete; the team is hard at work and we’ll pursue the cause and contributors to wherever the system analysis takes us.
“However, with many clear clues from extensive data assessment now understood, we are modifying our next rocket with a more robust filter and we are looking broadly to assure that all credible contributors to mission failure are rooted out and addressed. With those modifications being incorporated on our factory floor, we will proceed cautiously toward the launch of our next rocket, which is well into the integration and test process.”
The next Virgin Orbit mission will once again launch from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
