Virgin Orbit investigation

Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft, a modified Boeing 747 airliner, takes off from Spaceport Cornwall in England carrying the LauncherOne rocket on Jan. 9. A dislodged fuel filter may have been the cause of the early end to the launch mission, investigators reported.

A dislodged fuel filter may be the culprit that led to the failure of Virgin Orbit’s historic first international launch from the United Kingdom last month.

The small satellite launch company, whose previous launches have all originated from the Mojave Air and Space Port, attempted to make history with the Jan. 9 launch from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay. It was not only the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, but also the first space launch from the United Kingdom.

