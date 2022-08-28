Fast & Furious Protest

Residents and activists hold photos of street racing victims as they march, Friday, near the film set of the latest sequel of “Fast & Furious” in the Angelino Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. Protesters chanted, “Street racing kills. Race on a track. Film in a studio.”

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Residents and supporters protested, Friday, against the filming of a new “Fast & Furious” movie in a Los Angeles neighborhood where locations that appeared in past installments of the action franchise have drawn illegal racing and street takeovers to the area.

About 20 protesters with photos of street racing victims marched near the movie filming site in Angelino Heights, chanting “Street racing kills. Race on a track. Film in studio.”

