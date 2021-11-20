PALMDALE — A contract to renovate a city-owned building into a film production studio has been updated to remove a subcontractor whose certifications were in question.
On Nov. 3, the City Council awarded the $441,835 contract to renovate the former tire store at 38448 Sierra Highway to Deark E&C, Inc., following a protest by the other contractor who bid on the project.
MLC Constructors, Inc., which submitted a bid for $594,956 for the project, formally protested the award, claiming that the electrical subcontractor was not properly registered with the Department of Industrial Relations.
City staff explained the discrepancy in the subcontractor’s registration, which appeared to be a clerical error. The Council, in awarding the contract to Deark E&C, gave them two weeks to clear up the issue.
During the Council’s Nov. 17 meeting, Deputy Public Works Director Lynn Glidden reported that the subcontractor requested to be released from the contract. Deark E&C will hire its own electrician, instead.
Once renovated, the site will house facilities for pre- and post-production work and to provide a “home base” for those productions that are filming in the region’s more far-flung locales.
The site has already been used for filming, as recently as a year ago, officials said.
The renovation is part of the city’s efforts to attract more film production activity.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo suggested that Palmdale School District’s fledgling film program could use the facility, as well.
“I think that’s an opportunity for us to make that available,” he said.
