In honor of International Wolf Day, today, Ecoflix will release its newest film “Remaking Wolf Connection,” by director Peter von Puttkamer, on the nonprofit streaming service.

The 28-minute documentary tells the story of Wolf Connection, the Acton-based nonprofit wolf rescue and human empowerment organization  and how it is being expanded to allow for more free-roaming by the wolves and to help double the number of visitors to the 165-acre ranch.

