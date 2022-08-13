In honor of International Wolf Day, today, Ecoflix will release its newest film “Remaking Wolf Connection,” by director Peter von Puttkamer, on the nonprofit streaming service.
The 28-minute documentary tells the story of Wolf Connection, the Acton-based nonprofit wolf rescue and human empowerment organization and how it is being expanded to allow for more free-roaming by the wolves and to help double the number of visitors to the 165-acre ranch.
The documentary features improvements coming to the facility, via attorney and philanthropist David Casselman, the CEO and founder of Ecoflix.
“We produced this for Ecoflix,” von Puttkamer said in a telephone interview.
Ecoflix will stream “Remaking Wolf Connection” exclusively to coincide with International Wolf Day.
Casselman has a background creating elephant sanctuaries in southeast Asia.
“David, he’s been helping Wolf Connection to expand their facility a bit to be more available to the public, beyond the kids that are getting help there,” von Puttkamer said. “We went up to see what changes are coming, how the facility is currently working. It’s very successful.”
Wolf Connection’s signature Wolf Therapy programs offer healing and recovery to humans and wolves alike, particularly offering empowerment and diversion programs via Wolf Therapy to at-risk youths, including those in foster care and in the probation system. They also work with formerly incarcerated adults, offering them an immersive experience with the wolf pack in nature to honor their homecoming.
At Wolf Connection, the wolves teach the humans how to reconnect to themselves and the world around them. As they build relationships with the wolves, people experience their inherent worth, heal from trauma and recognize their value in a pack.
“We shot over several months,” von Puttkamer said. “It’s a beautiful location. They do a really good job of looking after the wolves and providing a connection for the kids.”
Ecoflix is the first not-for-profit media platform that aims to educate, inspire and support meaningful actions in a way to make a tangible and measurable difference to help save animals and restore the planet. It bills itself as the “go-to” media source for information, science and inspiration on climate change, saving animals and stabilizing the planet.
An annual membership costs $47.99 a year; a monthly membership costs $6.99 a month. Visit https://ecoflix.com/ for details.
One-hundred percent of Ecoflix’s membership donations are given to its global NGO partners, via its circle of giving promise. These allow Ecoflix members to play a role in the worldwide shift in attitude and actions to support animals, land and planet.
The Ecoflix non-profit mission is already underway as the team has rescued and supported animals across the globe. This includes Kaavan the bull elephant, relocated to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary in Cambodia with the help of Ecofli, and various other non-profit entities and partners, including singer-songwriter Cher.
To empower positive change, all its content and programming is linked to these areas, and Ecoflix premieres films, documentaries, news reviews and more, developed by an award-winning team and its many global partners. The curated slate of programs hopes to inspire and provide fresh ideas to encourage any positive behavioral shift in protecting our surroundings and its inhabitants.
