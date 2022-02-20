Candidates are lining up for the Antelope Valley’s two state Assembly seats and one Los Angeles County Congressional seat in the June 7 statewide primary.
The nomination period opened, Monday, and closes, March 11.
The biggest change for the Valley is in the state Assembly, where two districts will represent the area. Under new district maps approved in December, the Valley — and its two largest cities — is split in half, with the west side in Assembly District 34 and the east in District 39.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who represents Assembly District 36, pulled nomination papers to run for Assembly District 34, where he resides, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar. Democrat Rajpal Kahlon of Palmdale filed signatures in lieu of the filing fee to challenge Lackey.
For the newly created Assembly District 39, Lancaster attorney Steve Fox, who served one term as the 36th District representative before losing to Lackey in November 2014, pulled nomination papers on Friday. Palmdale Democrat Andrea Rosenthal filed signatures in lieu of the filing fee.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will run in the newly created Congressional District 27. Garcia represents District 25. District 27 extends to the Kern County line in the north, Ventura County in the west and to approximately 136th Street East on the east. It loses the Simi Valley portion.
Garcia filed signatures in lieu of the filing fee. His potential challengers are Santa Clarita Democrat Christy Smith, who lost to Garcia by 333 votes in November 2020; Simi Valley Democrat Ruth Luevanos; and Santa Clarita Democrat Quaye Quartey. Smith and Luevanos filed signatures in lieu of the filing fee; Quartey pulled nomination papers on Feb. 14.
