LANCASTER — The filing period for potential candidates in the city’s April 12 all-mail ballot general municipal election will begin, Monday.
Two seats open for the full term of four years will be up for election: those held by Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilmen Raj Malhi.
Crist was first elected to the City Council, in April 2010. He was reelected for a second term, in April 2014, and for a third term, in April 2018. He was appointed vice mayor, in December 2012, and reappointed vice mayor, in April 2014.
Malhi was appointed to the City Council, in October 2015. He was elected for his first full term, in April 2018.
Individuals interested in running for a seat on the City Council must be a US citizen and reside within the Lancaster city limits. They must also be at least18 years old and a registered voter of the city at the time nomination papers are issued. Potential candidates also cannot be on parole for the conviction of a felony.
To schedule an appointment to pick up the nomination paperwork, call City Clerk Andrea Alexander at 661-723-6026. There is a $25 filing fee.
The nomination period closes at 5 p.m., Jan. 14. If an incumbent does not file by that deadline, the filing period will be extended to 6 p.m., Jan. 19.
