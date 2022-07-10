The candidate nomination period for numerous local contests Kern and Los Angeles counties consolidated with the Nov. 8 general election opens July 18.
The City of Palmdale will have three seats up for election but only one incumbent will run. District 3 Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who battled back from an advanced cancer diagnosis and a stroke, represents District 3, will run for re-election.
Councilman Juan Carrillo, who represents District 4, will not seek a third term on the Council. Carrillo, a Democrat, will face Republican Paul Andre Marsh for the 39th Assembly District seat.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer is unable to run for re-election, this November.
In March, the City Council, with Hofbauer dissenting, voted to change its format, moving to Council members elected from five districts, with the mayor’s seat rotating annually among the Council. This removes the mayor being elected directly by the city at-large. This change in format added the District 5 council seat to the ballot. Hofbauer lives in the same District as Loa.
Palmdale Water District will have two seats up for election: the Division 2 seat held by Don Wilson and the Division 5 seat held by Vincent Dino.
Quartz Hill Water District will have three seats up for election, those held by Vice President Drew Mercy and directors Allen G. Flick, Sr. and Rod Holtz.
The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency will have four seats up for election: the Division 1 seat held by Shelley Sorsabal; the Division 2 seat held by Keith Dyas; the Division 3 seat held by Frank Donato; and the Division 5 seat held by Robert Parris.
The Antelope Valley Healthcare District will have two full-term seats up for election, those held by Dr. Phil Tuso and Dr. Don Parazo, and one vacant short-term seat.
Antelope Valley College will have three seats up for election: those held by Steve Buffalo, who represents Area 2; Michael Adams, who represents Area 4; and Board President Barbara Gaines, who represents Area 5.
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will have three full-term seats and one short-term seat up for election, The four-year seats are held by Kelly Jensen, Ken Pfalzgraf and Vice President Chad Wadsworth; the two-year is held by Clerk Brianna Taksony.
Antelope Valley Union High School District will three seats up for election: Trustee Area No. 1, held by Clerk John Rush; Trustee Area No. 4, held by Amanda Parrell; and Trustee Area No. 5, held by Victoria Ruffin.
In Eastside Union School District, three seats will be up for election, those held by Doretta Thompson, who represents Trustee Area 1, Deborah Sims, who represents Trustee Area 3, and Julie Bookman, who represents Trustee Area 5.
Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union Elementary School District will have three full-term seats and one short-term seat up for election. The four-year seats are held by Vice President Lola Skelton, who represents Area 5; Melanie Dohn, who represents Area 2; and Ann Silva, who represents Area 1. The two-year seat for Area 4 is vacant after Clerk Wise Nadjib resigned, in February.
Keppel Union School District has three seats up for election: those held by Jannie Dutton, Vice President Georgia Halliman and Theresa McCafferty.
In the Lancaster School District, the seats held by Sandra Price, who represents Trustee Area 5; Clerk Diane Grooms, who represents Trustee Area 4; and Duane Winn, who represents Trustee Area 2, will be up for election.
Westside Union School District has three seats up for election, those held by President John Curiel, Vice President Chris Grado and Clerk Jennifer Navarro.
In the Wilsona School District, the three seats up for election are held by President Kathy Harris, Vice President Robert Harris and Clerk Anne Misicka.
In Kern County, seats are open on a variety of boards.
In California City, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin’s two-year seat is up for election, as are the four-year seats of councilmen Kelly Kulikoff and Nicholas Lessenvitch.
Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors will see two seats up for election, those of Secretary Jim Balentine and a vacant seat.
In the Mojave Unified School District, the seats held by Board President Richard Walpole and Board members Ted Hodgkinson and Andrew Parker will be up for re-election.
Muroc Joint Unified School District Board will have two seats up for election, those held by Sherman Burkhead Jr, who represents Office E, Boron, and Amanda Cadena, who represents Office B, Edwards Air Force Base.
On the Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors, three seats are up for election: those held by President Rick Webb, and directors Greg Wood and Ben Stewart.
On the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, the seats held by Brennan J. Riley, Seaneen McArdle, William Parkman and Lisa M. Checkley will be up for re-election.
Southern Kern Unified School District will have three four-year seats up for election: those held by President Mario Gutierrez, and members Jim Bender and Sunni Hepburn.
