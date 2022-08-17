Election 2022

Raquel Alva Derfler filed candidate nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 4 seat on the Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education. The filing period for that seat and those of trustee areas No. 1 and 5 was extended when none of the incumbents filed nomination papers for re-election, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.

The deadline to file nomination papers is 5 p.m., today.

