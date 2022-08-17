Raquel Alva Derfler filed candidate nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 4 seat on the Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education. The filing period for that seat and those of trustee areas No. 1 and 5 was extended when none of the incumbents filed nomination papers for re-election, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
The deadline to file nomination papers is 5 p.m., today.
Derfler will join nonprofit executive Juan Blanco and adjunct college professor Carla Corona on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Trustee Area No. 4 seat.
Derfler apparently had a change of heart. She pulled nomination papers, on Aug. 11, for the Palmdale City Council District 5 seat but did not file them.
Retired correctional lieutenant Charles F. Hughes and retired teacher Susan Strom filed papers for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat and school Board Member Vladimir Gomez and skilled trades educator Miguel Sanchez filed papers for the Trustee Area No. 5 seat.
Today is also the deadline for anyone interested in running for a four-year seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors. The Board has two full-term seats and one short-term seat up for election.
Director Dr. Phil Tuso did not file nomination papers for re-election. Although incumbent Dr. Don Parazo filed candidate nomination papers for re-election, the nomination period for both full-term seats was extended because Board members are elected at-large, according to the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
The filing period for the short-term seat was not extended.
As of Tuesday, seven challengers filed papers for one of two full-term seats on the Board. They are businessman John Bryson, healthcare worker Getro F. Elize, healthcare attorney Steve Fox, electronics engineer Gordon V. Jefferson, medical director Dr. Doddanna Krishna, CEO/educator/minister Ollie McCauley and retired hospital worker Michael Rives.
The filing deadline for three full-term seats on the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Board of Education was also extended through today.
Incumbent Ken Pfalzgraf filed papers to seek re-election, but incumbents Kelly Jensen and Chad Wadsworth did not file papers. Because the Board members are elected at large, the extension is open for the whole district.
Incumbent Ken Pfalzgraf, businessman and parent Lester Victor Mascon and Tom S. Costan were the only people to file nomination papers for the full-term seats. Appointed incumbent Brianna Taksony filed nomination papers for the short-term term, which was not extended.
Eastside Union School District appointed incumbent Deborah Sims, who represents Trustee Area No. 3, did not file for re-election, therefore, the filing deadline for her seat was also extended, through today.
No one filed papers to challenge Eastside Union School District Board President Julie Ann Bookman, who represents Trustee Area No. 5, or Vice President Doretta Thompson, who represents Trustee Area No. 1.
The filing period for three seats on the Keppel Union School District Board of Education was extended after incumbents Theresa McCafferty and Jannie Dutton did not seek re-election. Vice President Georgia Halliman was the only incumbent to file papers for re-election. However, because Board members are elected at-large, the extension is open for the whole district.
Andrew Steven Ramirez and Blanca Nava filed nomination papers to run for a seat on the Board.
The filing deadline was also extended for the Lancaster School District Trustee Area No. 5 seat held by Sandra Price, who did not seek re-election. Homemaker Pamela Starlson filed nomination papers for that seat.
The filing period for all three full-term seats on the Westside Union School District Board of Education was extended, through today. Incumbents John Curiel and Jennifer Navarro filed papers for re-election, while appointed incumbent Bill Lindoff did not. Since Board members are elected at-large, the extension is open for the whole district.
In the Palmdale City Council race, the nomination period for the District 4 seat held by incumbent Juan Carrillo was extended through 5 p.m. He did not seek re-election and is running for the 39th District Assembly seat, instead.
As of press time, Tuesday, four people have pulled or filed nomination papers for the seat: Getro F. Elize, Eric Ohlsen and Vergion Jesse Smith filed papers for the seat, according to the City Clerk’s office. Retired educator and former Palmdale School District trustee, Jeffrey Ferrin pulled nomination papers.
