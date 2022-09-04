Highlander Legacy Fight

In this undated photo, people meet at the Highlander Library in Monteagle, Tenn. The library building where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story.

 Nashville Banner Archives, Nashville Public Library, Special Collections

A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story.

On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.

