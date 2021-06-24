LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are continuing the fight against illegal marijuana cultivation sites and the related water theft, following the well-publicized raid earlier this month in Lake Los Angeles.
The eradication effort began with water theft complaints, and the Sheriff’s Department began working with Los Angeles County Waterworks to combat the theft, said Lt. Paul Bartlett, acting Lancaster Sheriff’s Station captain.
Those thefts, about 60,000 gallons of water initially, led to the discovery of illegal marijuana cultivation operations and a task force to address them, he said.
The task force has served about 200 search warrants so far in the effort, he said, including a massive raid on June 8 that involved the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and sheriff’s personnel from Kern, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.
The update on the crackdown on the rampant illegal marijuana cultivation and the related water thefts was provided during Tuesday’s virtual Town Hall meeting. The online presentation was hosted by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee.
Aside from the danger posed by those involved in the black market drug trade and the loss of tax revenue from legal grows, the water theft involved was its own danger to the community.
“What drew our attention to the area was the damage to the infrastructure of the water out there. It turned into a critical issue for the people of Lake Los Angeles,” Bartlett said. “There wasn’t enough supply there; if there was a fire, the fire department would not have enough pressure to fight the fire.”
The water theft is most visible in the large, 700-gallon containers on the backs of trucks, Deputy Laurence Green Jr. said, but thieves have used all manner of means, including running water lines underground.
“It’s severely impacting the community and the water district,” he said. “We’re hitting it, and we’re hitting it hard.”
Additionally, the grows endangered the community with contamination from pesticides and chemicals used and decreased property values, Bartlett said.
In response to a question submitted online, Bartlett said Sheriff’s officials are also looking at water theft on the far west side of the Valley, between 300th and 170th streets west.
The station is seeking funding for the next fiscal year to expand its efforts against both water theft and illegal marijuana cultivation across the Valley.
“Those are issues that we are aware of, we are working on,” he said. “We did initially start out in Lake Los Angeles, but we’ll be working our way across the unincorporated areas.”
Traffic safety, particularly speeding and the resulting devastating crashes, was another community concern addressed during the Town Hall.
Last year was one of the worst on record for traffic fatalities, even though the COVID-19 pandemic meant fewer cars on the road, Sgt. Michael Politano said. Fewer cars, however, led to increased speeds.
Speed was a contributing factor in about 60% of crashes last year, he said.
In response, a traffic task force with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and Antelope Valley CHP station was formed to join forces to step up enforcement efforts.
“Our traffic deputies are out there taking about 250 crashes a month,” Politano said, which leaves little time for enforcement.
The task force is using grant funds to support enforcement, pulling detectives into the field and targeting high-collision areas.
Deputy Tanner Harris described the zone deputy program, designed to address quality of life issues by looking at the data of incident reports to find trends or patterns and pinpoint where the problem areas are and help direct resources there.
Complaints can be directed to the zone deputy program by leaving a voice mail at 661-940-3847 or email to LancasterZone1@lasd.org, LancasterZone2@lasd.org or LancasterZone3@lasd.org.
Zone 1 is all Lancaster city areas north of Avenue J, Zone 2 is all Lancaster city areas south of Avenue J and Zone 3 is all unincorporated areas including Quartz Hill, Lake Los Angeles and Antelope Acres.
Right now, the big issues they are responding to are fireworks and off-roading complaints, Harris said.
“I’ve been getting massive calls about fireworks,” Green said. “Just know that we are doing something about it.”
Extra staffing has been hired to cover the joint Lancaster-Palmdale July Fourth event at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, and that staff will then be used for saturation patrols following the event, he said.
One question posed by the public was whether or not it is a good idea for Sheriff’s deputies to be on school campuses.
“With the mass shootings that have happened, I think sheriff’s (deputies) being on campus is a good thing, because we can stop the threat immediately and deal with the situation before mass casualties happen,” Green said.
A former campus deputy at Antelope Valley High School, Green said he had “awesome” rapport with the students there and was able to learn what was going on with students and their families.
However, he cautioned that “every deputy is different. Not every deputy can interact with children the way I interact with them.”
He said the goal is to train campus deputies so that they can relate to students and develop that positive rapport.
“This is what the station is trying to implement, to open up our deputies to show their true selves,” Green said. “Just because you wear the badge doesn’t mean you’re inhuman.”
This is one way the station is working to implement greater cultural training for deputies, to teach them how to better work with the variety of individuals in the community.
“There’s a lot of things that we need to work on here at (the) Lancaster station, but we are trying our best and we are using the CAC to act as the conduit to get these things done,” Green said.
