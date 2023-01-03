New year baby

Veronica Glasgow (left) and John Glasgow are the proud parents of the first baby of the new year in the Antelope Valley, an-eight pound, 15-ounce girl they named Reyna. The AVMC Auxiliary gave the baby and her mother a large gift basket.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Medical Center

LANCASTER — Parents Veronica and John Glasgow welcomed their fifth child and first girl at 9:57 a.m., on New Year’s Day, making baby Reyna Glasgow the first birth of the year at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Women and Infants Pavilion.

Reyna Glasgow weighed in at eight pounds, 15 ounces and measured a little over 19 inches long.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.