LANCASTER — Parents Veronica and John Glasgow welcomed their fifth child and first girl at 9:57 a.m., on New Year’s Day, making baby Reyna Glasgow the first birth of the year at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Women and Infants Pavilion.
Reyna Glasgow weighed in at eight pounds, 15 ounces and measured a little over 19 inches long.
As the community’s first baby of 2023, she and her mother were given a large gift basket provided by the AVMC Auxiliary that included a variety of baby items, such as an infant car seat, blankets, clothes, socks, baby supplies and stuffed animals. Founded in 1957, the Auxiliary is a group of volunteers dedicated to raising funds through the hospital gift shops, thrift shop and other seasonal events.
“Congratulations to the family and welcome baby Reyna,” Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO Edward Mirzabegian said in a statement announcing Reyna Glasgow’s birth. “We thank you for trusting AVMC with your family’s care, and for allowing us the pleasure of delivering your newest family member. We’re proud to have delivered tens of thousands of AV community members since opening our doors, in 1955.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.