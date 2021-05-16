LANCASTER — Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants Friday during a DUI checkpoint conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The checkpoint was held at Sierra Highway north of Lancaster Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Eleven drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 490 vehicles were contacted.
Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
The sheriff’s department will continue to hold DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints throughout the year.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
