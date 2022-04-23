PALMDALE — Palmdale residents may be able to start connecting to a citywide fiber network as soon as next year, as the company contracted by the city to install the network begins laying fiber, later this year.
Representatives of SiFi Networks, the company hired by the city, in December 2020, for the project, presented an update to the City Council, on Wednesday, stating they expect to break ground, in late fall or early winter.
“We’re getting fiber optic for Christmas,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
Customers will be able to start connecting about six to eight months after that, SiFi’s Scott Kamali told the Council. Customers will be able to connect on a gradual basis as the line is laid.
It will take about two years to completely build out the system to serve the entire city, creating what the company terms a “FiberCity.”
The service will be extended to neighborhoods throughout the city.
“We provide service to every resident, every unit. We cut down every street,” Kamali said. “We’re really passionate about closing the digital divide and providing fair access to everyone.”
The company is also working on a FiberCity aid program for disadvantaged neighborhoods to provide a subsidized, discounted rate to customers.
The project represents a $65 million investment by the company; the city is not paying for it, Kamali said.
The fiber network will be installed through the use of micro-trenching, in which small cuts, a little more than an inch wide and about a foot deep, are made in the streets and through other city right-of-way. These small incisions are then quickly repaved and result in minimal street closure and disruptions, Kamali said.
The method is fast and efficient. “We’re in and out of an area in the same day,” he said, so there is no open trenching.
Prior to work beginning in any area, SiFi’s representatives will make a concentrated effort to inform and educate residents and businesses about what is happening and what to expect.
In addition to laying the fiber network, the company is working on agreements for the Internet service provider that will offer the actual Internet service to customers through the lines.
They are close to reaching agreements with two companies and expect to have them in place in the next 60 to 90 days, SiFi’s Jess Bryant said.
SiFi is also working with Palmdale staff to create a “smart city,” using the technology to “bring value to your constituents, as well as creating a better place to live,” he said.
Smart city features may include such items as smart meters, traffic lights, security, street lighting and the like.
