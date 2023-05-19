LANCASTER — Eastside High School’s students filmmakers will showcase their work today at the Student Film Festival in the school’s theater.
The festival starts at 5 p.m. in the school’s theater, 3200 East Ave. J-8. Admission is free.
This year’s festival features six original student films, each of which was completely student made. There were student writers, directors, cinematographers, actors and sound producers. Student graphic designers created posters for each film. The films range in length from approximately seven to 10 minutes. They cover a range of genres from horror (“Ashley in the Mirror” and “The Morgue”) to suspense (“Romantic Aftermath”), romantic comedy (“The Art of Persistence”), psychological horror (“Mors Mihi Lucrum”) and mockumentary, (“D’Banked.”)
The films will be judged by a team of judges, including Nicholas Von Sternberg, a former cinematographer with nearly 30 years of experience in Hollywood.
Senior Anthony Montez’s screenplay for “The Morgue” is up for Best Screenplay at the festival. When Montez started planning his screenplay, he knew almost instantly that the horror genre would fit him best.
“Along with the genre came my setting, the morgue,” he wrote in an email. “I wanted it to be located somewhere that might not be seen often when it comes to horror films.”
Montez was inspired to set his film in a morgue by, of all things, toe tags.
“Toe tags are tags that are tied around a toe to easily identify a body inside of the morgue,” Montez wrote. “It really stood out to me because of how random it was. Toe tags can be an uncommon sight for some people and I wanted to give a realistic view of what a morgue is like.”
Montez added, “Being nominated for Best Screenplay feels amazing.”
“Seeing my screenplay come to life was such a surreal experience and I loved to see how the writers and actors incorporated their ideas together,” he wrote. “I’m excited for the film festival and I’m even more excited for everybody to see the hard work that everybody has put into these projects. The journey that me and my classmates have been on since writing these screenplays has been fantastic. There has been so many opportunities for us to learn and grow as writers and we grew a bond that is unbreakable. I am so proud of all of the things we have done this year and ‘enjoying their work’ would be too weak of a phrase to describe it.”
Sophomore Stephanie Silva was nominated for Best Director for the film “The Art of Persistence.”
“The film is about a girl who kept to herself most of high school and didn’t worry about romantic relationships,” Silva wrote in an email. “This was until she went on a field trip and accidentally bumped into a guy the complete opposite of her. At first she was furious, but the guy later attempted to make it up to her which became a pathway to their beautiful love story.”
That turned out to be a dream the girl had right before the actual trip. There is more to it, including an unexpected twist, but this is a spoiler-free synopsis.
Silva came to direct the film because her group was looking for someone with typical director qualities such as communicative, understanding, creative and a leader overall.
“We agreed I was the best fit for the job,” she wrote.
As the director, Silva had to make sure everyone was able to work well and professionally together as well as keeping a strong and communicative relationship with everyone working on and in the film.
“I was also very precise on scene shots and made sure to pay attention to as much detail as possible,” she wrote.
She added, “I am very excited for the opportunity to be chosen as ‘Best Director’ but also more to be able to show off the hard work my group and I did on the film. We went through a lot of difficulties at a point in the making but I feel like we were able to overcome it and come to a good spot with the final film. I am so excited for everyone to watch it and for the feedback I will receive that will hopefully improve my part as a director.”
Senior Bettie Ann O’Connor plays the role of Ms. Edwards in “Mors Mihi Lucrum,” Latin for “death is my reward.”
Actors for the student films submitted a video audition with a monologue showcasing their best acting skills. O’Connor did a piece about a young nymph who manipulates a hero, which she wrote herself.
“Mors Mihi Lucrum” is about a girl name Lilith who is having strange hallucinations as she is forced to recall an incident that happened a year ago, when she killed someone under the belief that she would save them.
“When I received the role of Ms. Edwards, it was very exciting,” O’Connor wrote in an email. “The character is very ominous and dark, she died so young that there is not much about her, but still, she has a lot going on as she haunts Lilith.”
The process to make the film was long but fulfilling, she added.
“It took a lot of time to film and plan during class times,” she wrote. “There were even times we stayed after school, went during classes, and so on to get filming done. But doing so, I had met wonderful people from the film class and got to strengthen my bonds with my classmates through silly interactions.”
The student Film Festival marks the culmination of a year-long collaboration between film teacher Michael Gonzales, drama teacher Lindsey Pruitt and creative writing teacher James Tilton. The project also received support from sound engineering teacher DaJuan Cowan, art teachers Taryn Wallace and Dana Mainzer, and stagecraft teacher Steph Gillisen.
The festival started in 2018, but this is Gonzales’ second year being a part of it as the film teacher.
“The biggest change I have seen with my students from year to year is honestly their excitement toward this massive project,” he wrote in an email. “I think most of them underestimated the amount of effort it takes to turn a script into a film, but once preproduction started, and they started really visualizing their films, they put their all into this process, and we have six great films to show for it.”
He added the most surprising thing that he has seen is how individualized the films are this year.
“The students really put their own spin on them, and I’m excited to see how the audience reacts to them (today),” he wrote.
Gonzales was also surprised by the student directors.
“These students had to become the production leaders in the group, and really make these films happen,” he wrote. “This was a challenge for some students, but I really think they all have grown as young professionals as a result.”
Tilton’s students prepared for the project by having them watch Pixar shorts. They analyzed the ways that short films can create a powerful character arc within just a few minutes, he wrote in an email. He then had his students work with a partner in a modified writing room to create three screenplays, one each week.
“After each screenplay, students read each other’s work and gave feedback, which helped them improve their writing each week,” he wrote.
They sent the best 12 screenplays to Gonzales’ film class, where his students selected their six favorites to turn into films.
“It’s truly wonderful to see these screenplays being turned into films and to see the way my students have grown as writers,” Tilton wrote.
These films have previously been screened at the Poppy Festival and are also in talks to be played on the official channel of the City of Lancaster. They will also be made available on the award-winning GoEdTechGo YouTube channel following the festival.
