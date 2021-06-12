LONG BEACH — Authorities searched Friday for a passenger who went overboard from a ferry off the coast of Southern California.
The man was reported to have jumped from the Jet Cat Express around 6 p.m. Thursday about three miles off Long Beach as the high-speed catamaran headed to Santa Catalina Island, authorities said.
The boat is operated by Catalina Express. The company’s president, Greg Bombard, told reporters that deckhands saw the man go overboard from the stern of the vessel.
“When they saw him hit the water, they threw a life ring over,” he said.
A crewmember said the man was seen jumping from the boat, Long Beach fire spokesperson Brian Fisk said.
His grandmother identified him as Keion Dade, 24.
“”He did come back up,” she told KTLA-TV. “He was hollering for help but the boat was going too fast. They made a circle and when they came back he was gone.”
Freeman said she didn’t know why Dade would have jumped.
After remaining in the area for some time, the ferry returned to Long Beach and passengers were transferred to another boat to continue the trip to the island.
