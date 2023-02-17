Gabriel Fernandez birthday

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami (left) Amalia Carranza, Maggie Ventura and son and Olivia Rubio gather at last year’s celebration of what would have been Gabriel Fernandez’ 17th birthday. A similar event for his 18th birthday is planned Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Jonathan Hatami

PALMDALE — Family and friends will gather this Saturday for a community celebration in honor of Gabriel Fernandez, who would have turned 18 years old on Monday.

The public is invited to join the gathering, which is scheduled to begin at noon at Gabriel’s Tree, 249 East Ave. Q-10. That is near the apartment where his mother and her boyfriend abused and tortured the 8-year-old boy to death.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.