PALMDALE — Family and friends will gather this Saturday for a community celebration in honor of Gabriel Fernandez, who would have turned 18 years old on Monday.
The public is invited to join the gathering, which is scheduled to begin at noon at Gabriel’s Tree, 249 East Ave. Q-10. That is near the apartment where his mother and her boyfriend abused and tortured the 8-year-old boy to death.
Anyone who would like to attend is encouraged to wear Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle T-shirts in honor of Fernandez because they were his favorite.
“It’s bringing out the community to go celebrate and always remember Gabriel Fernandez,” Olivia Rubio, the boy’s cousin, said.
The celebration will include resource and awareness groups for community members who might need help.
“We will be gathering at his tree and just remembering him,” Rubio said. “This is a big one, an 18th birthday party celebration.”
She started planning the celebration in November.
“He would give me ideas,” Rubio said. “He would just want to gather the community together.”
Some people donated water, cupcakes and chips to give out to the children. There will be music, lowriders and motorcyclists at the event; a Los Angeles County Fire Department engine will pass by the tree, and Aztec dancers and a group from The Kingdom Center’s Program Gabriel’s House will perform.
“It’s just going to be a day of celebration,” Rubio said. “I know he’ll be happy.”
Fernandez died on May 24, 2013, two days after paramedics were sent to the family’s apartment on a report of a child not breathing. He was found with a broken skull, burns and other injuries. Fernandez was brain dead when taken to Antelope Valley Hospital.
He died after years of torture and abuse, despite multiple calls to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services during that time. The boy’s mother was sentenced to life in prison without parole and her boyfriend was sentenced to death. The story of Fernandez’s short life and death garnered worldwide attention via the Netflix documentary “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.”
Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami successfully prosecuted the case.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about Gabriel,” he wrote in a text message. “This year is also a little harder because I’m in the middle of the Anthony Avalos trial.”
Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and her boyfriend, Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, are charged with one count each of murder and torture involving the June 2018 death of Barron’s 10-year-old son, Avalos, along with two counts of child abuse involving the boy’s half-siblings, identified in court as Destiny O. and Rafael O. The trial will resume on Tuesday.
“Gabriel was a beautiful little boy who was failed by so many, so it is always so important that we come together as a community and talk about Gabriel’s life, his tragic death and what we can do to make our society a better and safer place for our children,” Hatami wrote. “The protection of children and their safety should always be the number one priority of government. Gabriel’s birthday celebrations are also uplifting because I believe Gabriel is in heaven and we all get to show him the love I wish he would have known more of in his short life.
“Gabriel has made me a better father, a better person and a better child abuse prosecutor. He and his family are a part of my family. I will always remain committed to fighting for children and those who can’t fight for themselves. Happy 18th Birthday Gabrielito!”
