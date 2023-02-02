AVSBA fentanyl

Dr. David Ulick, a partner and attending medicine physician at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, talks about fentanyl and the need for life-saving Narcan in all K-12 classrooms at Tuesday’s Antelope Valley School Boards Association meeting at Daisy Gibson School, hosted by the Keppel Union School District.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Timing is everything when it comes to saving the life of someone who has overdosed on the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The availability of a single dose of Naloxone, sold under the brand name of Narcan or Kloxxado, can make the difference between a visit to the emergency room or the morgue.

Dr. David Ulick, a partner and attending medicine physician at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, talked about fentanyl and the need for life-saving Narcan in all K-12 classrooms at Tuesday’s Antelope Valley School Boards Association meeting at Daisy Gibson School, hosted by the Keppel Union School District.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Who makes ""Narcan""....? China...? what a gig...You make Poison (Fentanyl) (cheap)...then charge a ""FORTUNE"" for the cure....reminds me of the classic Twilight Zone "Glove Cleaner" ..Twilight Zone, The Chaser, TV Series 1960 Season 1, Episode 31 Love Avoidant...Google it ;) .... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVAcUKNmNew

