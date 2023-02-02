PALMDALE — Timing is everything when it comes to saving the life of someone who has overdosed on the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The availability of a single dose of Naloxone, sold under the brand name of Narcan or Kloxxado, can make the difference between a visit to the emergency room or the morgue.
Dr. David Ulick, a partner and attending medicine physician at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, talked about fentanyl and the need for life-saving Narcan in all K-12 classrooms at Tuesday’s Antelope Valley School Boards Association meeting at Daisy Gibson School, hosted by the Keppel Union School District.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,375 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in the 12-month period ending, in January 2022. Sixty-seven percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which are particularly dangerous.
The drug is fatal is small doses. Last year, 10 students at Van Nuys Middle School were treated for suspected fentanyl overdoses. Last September, a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose in a bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. According to published reports, the girl ingested a pill she thought was Percocet but was believed to be laced with fentanyl.
An overdose occurs when too much of any opioid, such as heroin or Oxycontin, fits in too many receptors, slowing and then stopping the breathing. Lack of oxygen can lead to unconsciousness, coma or even death.
“Without oxygen, the brain will die in three to five minutes,” Ulick said. “The worst things are the ones where the kids that come in that kind of got saved at five minutes. We resuscitated their heart but they had so much what we call anoxic brain injury, they’re somewhat of a vegetable or they’re never the same again.”
Surviving an opioid overdose means using Narcan as soon as possible. Narcan unlocks the receptor that allows you to breathe, he said.
“When people overdose, bystanders were present in half of the overdose deaths,” Ulick said. “What does that mean? Had they knowledge of Narcan, they could have potentially been saved.”
The doctor covered the four Rs for treating a potential overdose victim — recognize, look for signs of an overdose such as pinpoint pupils, slow, shallow breathing or loss of consciousness; respond, lay the person on his or her side; reverse, use the Narcan nasal spray; and remain.
“Getting in trouble is a lot easier to deal with than having your friend die,” Ulick said.
Narcan should be available in every classroom where anyone can access it in an emergency.
At home, Narcan is available at the pharmacy without a prescription. Drug test kits are also available to test drugs for fentanyl.
Youth are seven times more likely to struggle with a lifetime of addition if they try drugs before the age of 21; nine out of 10 people with an addition started in their teen years.
“That is our job,” Ulick said. “Try to get them not to do it; the longer you wait, the more success you have.”
Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than pain medications such as heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. A minuscule amount of the drug is lethal. Ulick showed photos of fentanyl on the tip of a pencil and a tiny amount on a penny as examples of how much fentanyl it takes to kill someone.
Anyone is at risk, Ulick said.
“You don’t have to have a bad kid to have them have a fentanyl overdose,” Ulick said.
Children are being marketed fentanyl that looks like candy, which Ulick demonstrated by showing a bag of fentanyl made to look like Skittles. Fentanyl also comes in brightly colored pills that look like candy. Drugs dealers add fentanyl to heroin because it is cheaper to produce.
Ulick encouraged districts to make Naloxone available in all K-12 classrooms, train all healthcare staff to use Narcon and to apply to the California Department of Health Care Services Naloxone Distribution Project.
He also encouraged districts to make drug awareness a district imperative with drug campaigns and to maximize funding for student mental health and counselors at schools. In addition, Ulick encouraged the school Board members and administrators to inform, educate and rally the community. That includes hosting programs to help parents get involved. He also recommended that school counselors be trained to look for risk signs in children.
