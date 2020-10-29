SAN DIEGO — A San Diego-area drug dealer was sentenced Wednesday to 14½ years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a 25-year-old woman.
Uriah Odish apologized to Tiffany Hansens’s mother for the suffering he had caused before the judge handed down the sentence.
Hansen’s mother, Keri Cuppage, described in court the pain and anguish she had been through since her daughter died Jan. 23, 2018 at her home in La Mesa, a town east of San Diego.
According to his plea agreement, Odish sold more than 500 grams of what he knew to be fentanyl between 2017 and the day of the fatal overdose. He sold the drugs to Hansen’s husband who then gave the drug to her, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.