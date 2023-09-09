LANCASTER — The axes were flying Wednesday night at the Axe N Dagger axe-throwing facility as a group of 14 women military veterans bonded over their attempts to hit a wooden target with an axe and have it stick.
Jessica Zarley, a peer specialist and Battle Buddy with the Veteran Peer Access Network, organized the women veterans-only event.
“The reason was for female veterans to have a safe place to get together, have some camaraderie, a little bit of friendly competition and team work and just empower each other,” she said.
The women represented different eras and branches of the military, including the US Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Army. As Zarley talked, the women threw. Most of the axes hit the wooden target and fell to the ground.
“It humbles you a little bit,” said Zarley, a Navy veteran.
Veteran Peer Access Network organizes such events for veterans to relax, have some fun and bond.
“We always provide food where we feed everybody and maybe do like a little powwow where we talk in case anything came up,” Zarley said.
Axe N Dagger co-owner Nick Hayes advised the women on how to throw the axes. He offered tips when the axes fell to the ground after hitting the target. The goal was to hit the wood target and have the axe stick in the target. When an axe did stick, the women celebrated.
“I love bow and arrows and I have an axe,” said Margaret Abdullaev, a Marine veteran. “I just love outdoor things and sports and things of that sort. This is actually new for me; this is wonderful. I’m feeling this.”
Vickie Chin, a retired Marine with 24 years service, attended the event because her daughter, Julie McGuire, an Air Force veteran, works for VPAN as a social worker.
Christie Jacinto, an Air Force veteran, wanted to spend time with other veterans.
“I’m new in town,” she said.
Hayes watched the women throw and then offered tips such as changing axes to get better spin and adjusting their throwing strategy after the axe fell to the ground.
“We do events like this all the time,” Hayes said. “We’ve done fundraisers for all kinds of different children’s groups.”
The business has done fundraisers for Science Olympiad and the Lancaster High School football boosters. They have also done events for Edwards Air Force Base flight squadrons, ranging up to 180 people over several hours.
“Groups like this, very easy to accommodate,” he said. “It allows them to get together to talk, they can all mingle together. It’s not like other places where you might have to break up and we allow people to bring in food.”
