As the survivors of the Bobcat and Lake fires repair and rebuild their homes, the Federal Management Agency has teamed with local hardware stores to provide free information and tips on how to make homes damaged by the wildfires stronger and safer.
FEMA’s Community Education Outreach is working with two local Home Depots to provide an information table at the store until Dec. 15.
Residents can get free brochures and books on flood insurance, earthquake preparedness and earthquake safety. Guides for construction in wildfire areas along with other tips and advice on making homes stronger and safer will be available.
The information available will provide the most current and advanced methods to make homes more resilient from natural disasters. Homeowners and businesses can get free informational flyers, in English and Spanish, on cost-effective rebuilding and repair techniques.
When a major disaster is declared, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding may be available to homeowners to help rebuild their homes stronger than they were before the disaster.
FEMA Mitigation Community Education and Outreach Specialists are available virtually and can be contacted via email at FEMA-dr4558-mitigation-support@fema.dhs.gov
This specialist will share successful methods to prevent or reduce damage from disasters and suggest techniques to build hazard-resistant homes.
Most of the information and free publications provided are aimed at general contractors and those who take on do-it-yourself projects.
The information and assistance are available in English and Spanish at the Home Depots at 38215 47th St. East and 340 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P) in Palmdale
Call 877-336-2627 or visit www.floodsmart.gov for details on flood insurance.
