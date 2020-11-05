PEARBLOSSOM — A FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center opens Friday at Pearblossom Park to serve Bobcat wildfire survivors.
The center is part of the ongoing response and recovery mission for FEMA and the State of California to assist survivors with recovery information.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. The park is at 33922 121st St. East.
Survivors can register with FEMA for federal aid in one of three ways:
• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
• By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet.
• By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. PDT. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to that service when they register.
The helpline specialists can also answer questions about applications already submitted. Deadline to register is Dec. 16.
Registration enables FEMA to determine residents’ eligibility for financial assistance that may include rent, home repair, home replacement and other serious disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.
For details on wildfire recovery, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4558 and follow the FEMA Region 9 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion9
All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, economic status, or retaliation. If you believe your civil rights are being violated, call 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585(TTY/TDD).
FEMA’s mission: Helping people before, during, and after disasters.
The Small Business Administration is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. The SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.
For details, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339. Applicants may also email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit SBA at SBA.gov/disaster
