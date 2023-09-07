Navy Fat Leonard

Assistant US Attorney Mark Pletcher talks in 2015 outside the federal courthouse in San Diego about the guilty plea of Leonard Francis, known in military circles as Fat Leonard, on bribery charges involving Navy officials. The felony convictions of four Navy officers were vacated Wednesday.

 Associated Press files

SAN DIEGO — The felony convictions of four Navy officers in one of the worst bribery cases in the maritime branch’s history were vacated due to prosecutorial misconduct Wednesday, the latest misstep in the government’s yearslong efforts in going after dozens of military officials tied to a defense contractor nicknamed Fat Leonard.

US District Judge Janis Sammartino called the misconduct “outrageous” and agreed to allow the four men to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $100 fine each.

