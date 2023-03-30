BORON — A convicted felon was arrested Monday after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of methamphetamine and additional contraband was found in a subsequent search of his residence, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.
At about 11:30 p.m., Monday, deputies from the East Area Substation were sent to Boron to assist a California Highway Patrol officer on a traffic stop with a felony warrant suspect.
The suspect, James Floyd, 51, of Boron, was taken into custody while his vehicle was searched. Deputies found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.
During a subsequent probation search of his residence in the 26000 block of Hampton Road in Boron, deputies found a stolen motorcycle, several firearms, ammunition and additional suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials reported.
Floyd has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
He was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of being an ex-felon in possession of firearms, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor drug charges and his active felony arrest warrant, Sheriff’s officials reported.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2023-00034195) is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
