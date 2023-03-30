Boron bust

A convicted felon from Boron was arrested Monday following a traffic stop in which illegal drugs were found, and a subsequent search of his house which yielded additional drugs, stolen property and firearms and ammunition he was not allowed to own.

 Photo courtesy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office

BORON — A convicted felon was arrested Monday after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of methamphetamine and additional contraband was found in a subsequent search of his residence, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.

At about 11:30 p.m., Monday, deputies from the East Area Substation were sent to Boron to assist a California Highway Patrol officer on a traffic stop with a felony warrant suspect.

