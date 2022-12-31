LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday, with murder in the shooting death of a security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near USC.
Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced, Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m., Wednesday, at the Lorenzo complex in the 300 block of West Adams Boulevard, about a half-mile from the main USC campus.
Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard — identified by the DA’s office as Jave Garanganao — suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office said he was in his 40s.
According to the DA’s office, Crawford was allegedly trespassing when Garanganao asked him to leave and followed him. Once off the property, Crawford is accused of firing a handgun and killing Garanganao before fleeing the scene, the DA’s office said.
Witnesses said as many as a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.
The suspect was found sleeping in a parking area near the scene of the shooting and arrested a few hours later, police said. The LAPD later reported the suspect had a handgun in his possession that was recovered without incident.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video and determined the person they took into custody was the suspected shooter, according to police. They also determined the handgun recovered with Crawford was the same caliber as the gun used to shoot the guard, police said.
