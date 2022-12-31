LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday, with murder in the shooting death of a security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near USC.

Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced, Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.

