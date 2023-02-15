Election 2024 Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., walks through a Senate corridor Tuesday at the Capitol in Washington after telling her Democratic colleagues that she will not seek reelection in 2024.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose groundbreaking political career shattered gender barriers from San Francisco’s City Hall to the corridors of Capitol Hill, said Tuesday she won’t seek reelection in 2024.

The senator, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress and has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

She should run for POTUS.....it would be an improvement [wink]

