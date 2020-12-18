SACRAMENTO — US Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said this week she hasn’t thought about retiring before her term ends in 2024 and defended herself against criticism of her job performance and questions about her age.
“I don’t feel my cognitive abilities have diminished,” Feinstein told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Thursday. “Do I forget something sometimes? Quite possibly.”
At 87, Feinstein is the Senate’s oldest member. She won reelection for another six-year term in 2018, defeating Democratic challenger Kevin de Leon, who ran on a more liberal platform. The debate over Feinstein’s approach to politics renewed this fall during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Several news outlets have also reported on questions about Feinstein’s memory and mental faculty given her age. Her term runs through 2024, but some observers have raised the possibility of her retiring early, giving Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom a chance to appoint a successor. He’s currently weighing who to appoint to fill the rest of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ term, which runs through 2022.
She said she hasn’t considered retiring early.
Feinstein recently stepped down from her position as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after facing criticism for her handling of Barrett’s confirmation hearings just weeks before the November election.
