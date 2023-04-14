Los Angeles County would like to hear from restaurant owners about making the outdoor dining program, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, a permanent option for unincorporated communities.
As of March 31, when the COVID-19 Emergency Order and the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program expired, the county switched to an interim process so restaurants can still offer outdoor dining. The county scheduled community input sessions to collect feedback on the proposal. The next sessions are scheduled for 3 p.m., April 20 and May 2. Visit https://bit.ly/LACoOutdoorDining to register.
The listening sessions are conducted by the LA County departments of Regional Planning, Public Works and Public Health and Economic Opportunity. The topics to be covered include a program overview, existing regulations and resources.
Currently, restaurant owners may work with Regional Planning to obtain a special events permit for temporary outdoor dining on privately owned walkways or parking facilities on the same property as the restaurant, within an unincorporated Los Angeles County community.
Restaurant owners are eligible for the permit if the proposed establishment is in an unincorporated county community and has an on-site walkway or parking facility. The cost is $253.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, on Wednesday, applauded the county-led effort.
“Restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic and are still struggling to get their footing, so every table counts,” she said in a statement. “Designing a permanent solution can be a lifeline for many who can’t afford to lose the revenue that outdoor operations yield. I’m pleased that a dedicated team of county professionals from the Department of Economic Opportunity, Regional Planning, Public Works and Public Health are committed to listening to the community’s input as they design a permanent solution. I encourage the public to participate so our county’s permanent outdoor dining plan is balanced and reflects the perspective of those who live and work in our unincorporated areas.”
Brick and mortar restaurants can also provide their feedback by completing a survey that is available online at bit.ly/3mCUqI7
A separate survey for residents and other types of retail businesses is also available at bit.ly/41tFsD
Barger previously authored two motions related to outdoor dining — one co-authored with Supervisor Janice Hahn in 2020 that established a temporary outdoor dining program with fast-tracked approvals for restaurants and a second motion in August 2022 that extended all Conditional Use Permits issued to restaurants in unincorporated communities for 18 months.
A.V. is either too Hot or too Cold....our Spring and Fall are short...We "usually" go from Cold Winter to Hot Summer....Outdoors without some type of climate control (evap. cooler maybe in the summer) "might" work. CoVid forced us to eat in the cold.
