Los Angeles County would like to hear from restaurant owners about making the outdoor dining program, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, a permanent option for unincorporated communities.

As of March 31, when the COVID-19 Emergency Order and the Temporary Outdoor Dining Program expired, the county switched to an interim process so restaurants can still offer outdoor dining. The county scheduled community input sessions to collect feedback on the proposal.  The next sessions are scheduled for 3 p.m., April 20 and May 2. Visit https://bit.ly/LACoOutdoorDining to register.

Jimzan 3
A.V. is either too Hot or too Cold....our Spring and Fall are short...We "usually" go from Cold Winter to Hot Summer....Outdoors without some type of climate control (evap. cooler maybe in the summer) "might" work. CoVid forced us to eat in the cold.

