PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved the updated Master Fee Schedule, which covers all fees for city services, from building and planning services to admission to the DryTown Water Park.
The fees are set for the city to recover the costs of providing services or activities, such as recreation classes.
The updated schedule includes new items, as well as cost increases in some areas, as well as some language clarification.
For the Parks and Recreation Department, the updated schedule reflects current policy for how fees are set, with a new itemized list. Most of the fees on this list remain the same as before, with the exception of new fees for expanded offerings. Additionally, admission for DryTown will increase by up to 20%, along with a new season pass alternative. Water park admission fees have not increased since 2018, according to the staff report.
While there was little public comment about the fee schedule as a whole, some residents questioned having fees at all for facilities, such as DryTown, and that the city should use funds from the Measure AV sales tax to support the facility, and offer its use for free.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said some fees were built into the program at inception, including the water park, but that the city should look into the possibility of opening facilities such as community pools at no charge, in order to encourage swim safety and prevent drownings.
“It’s just not as simple as it sounds,” Councilmember Juan Carrillo said, in that there are consequences to eliminating user fees.
“We could do a lot better,” Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said, noting she was unable to afford the water park for her daughter as a single mother. The city should look at ways of reducing the admission fees and to offer services such as swimming lessons for free, she said.
Councilmember Austin Bishop agreed with the desire to offer as many services as possible to residents, but cautioned that these facilities also have expensive maintenance costs.
“The upkeep on that water park is astronomical,” he said.
