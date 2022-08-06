Palmdale fees

The City Council approved the fees for all city services, including such items as DryTown Water Park admission, but suggested investigating means of reducing the costs for some facilities using other revenues.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved the updated Master Fee Schedule, which covers all fees for city services, from building and planning services to admission to the DryTown Water Park.

The fees are set for the city to recover the costs of providing services or activities, such as recreation classes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.