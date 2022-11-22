Biden Nuclear Bailout

The Biden administration said, Monday, it is granting preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep Pacific Gas & Electric’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant, California’s last operating nuclear power plant running. The Energy Department said it was creating a path forward for it to remain open.

 Associated Press files

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration, on Monday, announced preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep California’s last operating nuclear power plant running, even as officials turned down a request for financial aid to restart a closed nuclear plant in Michigan.

The Energy Department said it was creating a path forward for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant on California’s central coast to remain open, with final terms to be negotiated and finalized. The plant, which had been scheduled to close, by 2025, was chosen in the first round of funding for the administration’s new civil nuclear credit program, intended to bail out financially distressed owners or operators of nuclear power reactors.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Going forward we need to open some new "nuclear power plants" (one in each state), and let the climate changers sleep in cold tents, and ride bicycles.

