LOS ANGELES — Authorities arrested 28 people linked to a South Los Angeles street gang, Thursday, on suspicion of federal racketeering, narcotics, extortion and firearms offenses. Ten suspects remain at large.
Members and associates of the gang, called the Eastside Playboys, were arrested as part of six grand jury indictments that stemmed from a four-year investigation called Operation Down the Rabbit Hole, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. The Eastside Playboys allegedly have ties to the Mexican Mafia prison gang and prosecutors say they have wreaked havoc in South LA for 50 years.
(1) comment
The FBI is still a pack of Dirtbags....The weasels are just trying to look decent before the elections, The DOJ is Scum also. With Merrick POS Garland at the top of that list (IMHO). Thank God that little POS did not make the SCOTUS
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.