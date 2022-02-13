SACRAMENTO (AP) — An unemployment scam operated out of California prisons sought a record $25 million from the state and US governments, netting more than $5 million that went for vehicles, furniture, handbags and jewelry, federal authorities said, Friday.
The $25 million is the largest known single intended haul in California, said former US attorney McGregor Scott, who is working with the state Employment Development Department to coordinate investigations into fraud related to pandemic relief.
Yet it and the $5 million actual loss remains a fraction of the more than $20 billion in unemployment benefits that authorities believe has been stolen since March 2020 as the state approved fraudulent payments in the names of death row inmates and even US Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Inmates Daryol Richmond, 31, and Telvin Breaux, 30, both from Los Angeles County, falsely claimed that they and others including minor children had been selling clothing or working as handymen, mechanics or in other jobs until they became unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new indictment alleges.
Richmond is imprisoned at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, serving a nearly 25-year sentence as a repeat offender for robbery and attempted robbery with various enhancements, according to corrections officials.
Breaux is in the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, serving five years for robbery with a firearm, among other offenses.
They used contraband cellphones, emails and telephone calls from prison to communicate with others outside the prisons, investigators say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.