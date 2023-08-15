Federal officials are investigating an incident in which a private plane was told to abort its landing and narrowly avoided crashing into a Southwest Airlines jet that was using the same runway to take off in the latest in a series of recent close calls between planes.

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, told CNN on Monday that the business jet came “within 100 feet” of hitting the airliner.

