Schwarzenegger LA Potholes

This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger shows the former California governor (center back) repairing a pothole Tuesday on a street in Los Angeles. Fed up by an enormous pothole in his neighborhood, Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.

The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area.

