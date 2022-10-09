Transportation center

Palmdale School District Transportation Director Francisco Padilla shows off the new larger dispatch area in the District’s newly refurbished Transportation Department building, on Friday, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The estimated $2 million project has been in the works for the past five or six years.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s newly refurbished Transportation Department building has a larger dispatch area with a window, a conference room, individual offices, a kitchen and, more importantly, more restroom stalls for drivers.

The approximately $2 million project has been in the works, for the past five or six years, Transportation Director Francisco Padilla said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday afternoon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.