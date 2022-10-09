PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s newly refurbished Transportation Department building has a larger dispatch area with a window, a conference room, individual offices, a kitchen and, more importantly, more restroom stalls for drivers.
The approximately $2 million project has been in the works, for the past five or six years, Transportation Director Francisco Padilla said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday afternoon.
“One of the key issues that needed to be addressed was providing more restrooms for our staff,” Padilla said. “When you have 70 to 80% of your staff that are ladies, and you have two stalls, that will just not do.”
The women’s restroom has five stalls now. The driver’s lounge moved to another part of the building. The lounge has a refrigerator. It will get an ice maker and computers for drivers to write their reports. The conference room will also serve as a command center for emergency situations. The larger dispatch includes a window so dispatchers can see the buses as they leave the yard.
The project includes enhanced security. Last year, thieves stole catalytic converters from nine Palmdale School District special education buses.
“The District decided to install additional LED lights throughout the yard,” Padilla said. “As our superintendent (Raul Maldonado) said, ‘I want NASA to be able to see the transportation yard lights from the International Space Station.’ ”
Additional security measures including cameras were also added.
“We’re not done,” he said.
The wishlist for phase two of the project includes an above-ground fueling station and electric charging station for a future fleet of battery-electric buses.
Maldonado praised Padilla for his focus on the project.
“We have to have a director that has a vision because in those five years he did not give up on his vision,” Maldonado said. “Today I can tell you that we have a great building behind us.”
Despite a persistent statewide shortage of bus drivers, the District is in the enviable, and rare, position of having a fully staffed Transportation Department. The newly refurbished building includes a classroom where the District can train new bus drivers.
“We may have enough bus drivers to provide the entire state of California that is lacking in bus drivers right now,” Maldonado said.
The District contracts with Storer Transportation for its home-to-school transportation services.
“When I think about transportation I also think about transformation,” Board President Simone Zulu Diol said. “That’s what just happened and it took a lot to make it happen.”
She added, “Knowing that we have a place and you have a place to come and be comfortable, that’s very important.”
“Improving our transportation building has been in the making for over seven years,” Frances Ufondu, assistant superintendent of Business Services, said. “We are so excited that we now have a state-of-the-art facility that provides our drivers all the necessary amenities to function effectively with a command center for the District’s emergency response team.”
