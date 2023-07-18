Deputies — Use of Force

In this frame from a video taken by the body-worn camera of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, deputies talk to a woman during a 2022 traffic stop. The confrontation turned violent, with one deputy punching the woman twice.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGELES — The FBI has opened criminal investigations into violent encounters involving Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in the Antelope Valley, including one in which a deputy punched a woman in the face as she held her baby.

Federal authorities visited the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department headquarters to take documents related to the probes, according to an email obtained by the newspaper, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

