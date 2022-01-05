LANCASTER — The FBI’s Los Angeles office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed a Chase bank on Monday.
The suspect entered the Chase Bank on Avenue K and 12th Street West about 11 a.m., Monday, simulated a firearm and demanded cash, before fleeing, according a Twitter post by the FBI’s Los Angeles office.
Photos released by the FBI show the man wearing a black baseball cap with an indistinguishable yellow logo on the bill, light blue jeans, black shoes, a black jacket and a black face mask.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 310-477-6565. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
