LOS ANGELES — A military Humvee stolen from a National Guard facility in the city of Bell was found Wednesday morning, the FBI said.
A search continues for the person or persons who stole the armored vehicle last Friday from the National Guard Armory in Bell, the bureau said.
The four-door vehicle painted a green camouflage is worth about $120,000. Officials did not say where or how it was located.
A theft from a military facility carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, the FBI said.
