LOS ANGELES — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing or attempting to rob more than a dozen banks across Southern California in recent months.
The FBI has dubbed the suspect the “Green Gaiter Bandit” because of a colorful neck gaiter he wears, the Los Angeles Times reported, Thursday.
He has robbed multiple banks, including Wells Fargo, US Bank, Chase and Union Bank, in Fullerton, Gardena, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Torrance since October, according to the FBI. He has also robbed or attempted to rob some of the same banks twice, officials said.
