US Attorney Martin Estrada announces in Los Angeles on Tuesday the multinational takedown operation of Qakbot malware that was used for more than 15 years to commit a gamut of online crimes including crippling ransomware attacks.

LOS ANGELES — US officials said Tuesday that the FBI and its European partners infiltrated and seized control of a major global malware network used for more than 15 years to commit a gamut of online crimes including crippling ransomware attacks.

They then remotely removed the malicious software agent — known as Qakbot — from thousands of infected computers.

