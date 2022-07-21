LOS ANGELES — An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop, in 2019, has been added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, authorities said, Wednesday.
The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas.
He is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the FBI said in a statement.
Authorities believe Cardenas fled the Los Angeles area, possibly to Mexico, to avoid prosecution. He may be employed as a construction worker and there are state and federal warrants out for his arrest, the statement said.
Cardenas, whose nickname is “Dollar,” is the 528th addition to the FBI’s list of notorious fugitives that dates back to 1950.
Cardenas allegedly fatally shot Jabali Dumas with a semi-automatic handgun, on Aug. 15, 2019, in a strip mall barbershop in Sylmar. Detectives do not know if the men knew each other.
Cardenas, 27, is allegedly a member of the “Pierce Street” gang, the FBI said. The statement said he may also associate with a street gang known as “Pacoima Van Nuys Boys — Anybody Killas.”
