LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a man and his son in connection with three slayings in Southern California between 2014 and 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.
Investigators have not said what the duo’s motives were but believe they had unspecified relationships with the victims — Jesse Avalos, 34, Eduardo Robles, 38, and Amanda “Nikki” Lopez, 27 — who were killed within 2.2 miles of each other in East Los Angeles.
An $80,000 reward was offered last month, though it was not immediately clear if anyone has collected it.
Detectives say the same handgun was used in the killings of Avalos in 2014 and Robles in 2015. Witnesses in all three slayings described a similar suspect and his older getaway driver.
Anthony Velasquez, 31, and his father, 51-year-old Manuel Velasquez, were arrested early Thursday morning in East Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
In 2014, Avalos got a phone call from an acquaintance seeking help to jumpstart his car, the sheriff’s department said. He helped the person and hours later, was found shot in the driver’s seat of his SUV.
