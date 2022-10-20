LOS ANGELES — The father of Kristin Smart, the California Central Coast college student who vanished from campus 26 years ago, says a murder conviction hasn’t ended the “agonizingly long journey” to find the truth about his daughter.
“Without Kristin, there’s no joy or happiness in this verdict,” Smart’s father, Stan Smart, said at a news conference after a jury, on Tuesday, found Paul Flores — the last man seen with Smart — guilty of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors contended that Flores killed Smart, then 19, while trying to rape her in his dormitory room at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, where they were first-year students. His attorney argued that prosecutors used an outlandish conspiracy theory and “junk science” to accuse him and his father, who was charged with concealing Smart’s body to hide the crime.
Flores, who is 45, could face 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced, on Dec. 9. His attorney, Robert Sanger, declined to comment on the verdict, Tuesday.
A day earlier, a separate jury acquitted Ruben Flores, 81, who was accused by prosecutors of burying Smart’s body under the deck of his house in the nearby community of Arroyo Grande for years but later digging up and moving it.
Her body has never been found.
Both verdicts were announced, Tuesday.
“After 26 years, with today’s split verdict, we learned that our quest for justice for Kristin will continue,” Smart’s father said. “This has been an agonizingly long journey, with more downs than ups.”
However, he also thanked both juries for their diligence and said his faith in the justice system “has been renewed.”
“Know that your spirit lives on in each and every one of us, everyday,” he said of his daughter. “Not a single day goes by that you aren’t missed, remembered, loved and celebrated.”
Smart disappeared from campus over Memorial Day weekend, in 1996. The father and son weren’t arrested until 2021. Their attorneys had suggested that someone else killed her or even that she may still be alive, although Smart was legally declared dead, in 2002.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson told reporters that the search for her remains will continue.
“This case will not be over until Kristin is returned home, and we have committed to that from the beginning,” he said. “We don’t take a breath. We do not put this aside.”
Paul Flores was seen with Smart on May 25, 1996. The defense said Flores was seen helping Smart walk to her dorm after she became drunk at an off-campus party. Prosecutors suggested she may have been drugged and that Flores took her to his own room where he killed her during an attempted rape.
