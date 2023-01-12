Lebanon Obit Husseini

Legislator Hussein al-Husseini, a former parliament speaker waves his hand as he leaves the parliament building after he announced he was quitting his parliamentary seat to protest an Arab-brokered deal that produced a Cabinet of opposing factions, in 2008, in Beirut, Lebanon.

 Hussein Malla/AP Photo

BEIRUT (AP) — Hussein Husseini, Lebanon’s former parliament speaker and the father of the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended the country’s 15-year civil war, died Wednesday, after days of illness. He was 85.

Husseini was admitted to Beirut’s American University Medical Center, on Jan. 3, after suffering from a strong flu, the state-run National News Agency said. NNA added that Husseini remained in the intensive care unit until his death, on Wednesday morning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.