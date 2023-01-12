BEIRUT (AP) — Hussein Husseini, Lebanon’s former parliament speaker and the father of the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended the country’s 15-year civil war, died Wednesday, after days of illness. He was 85.
Husseini was admitted to Beirut’s American University Medical Center, on Jan. 3, after suffering from a strong flu, the state-run National News Agency said. NNA added that Husseini remained in the intensive care unit until his death, on Wednesday morning.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared a three-day mourning period in the crisis-hit Lebanon while Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri postponed a session that was scheduled to take place, on Thursday, to elect a new president.
Husseini was elected to parliament representing the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel region, in 1972, and remained a legislator, until 2008. He was elected as parliament speaker, in 1984, a job that he kept until 1992.
The politician was a harsh critic of Lebanon’s sectarian-based political system that divided top posts in the country of 5 million between Christian and Muslim communities. Husseini was also a strong vocal opponent of the country’s financial policies, including heavy borrowing, that started in the 1990s and eventually led to Lebanon’s ongoing three-year economic meltdown.
Born to a prominent Shiite family in the town of Shmistar in the eastern Bekaa Valley, in April 1937, Husseini enjoyed wide respect among many Lebanese — especially for his defense of civil rights and for not being involved in widespread corruption among the country’s political class.
In 1973, he helped found the Amal Movement that morphed to become one of the most powerful militias during the country’s civil war and helped lift Lebanon’s Shiite community from decades of marginalization to a main power-broker in the small nation.
