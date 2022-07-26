LANCASTER — A man on a motorized scooter was fatally injured in a collision with a vehicle, Sunday night, near 30th Street East and Avenue H-8, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The man, described by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as in his 40s, was traveling northbound on 30th Street East shortly after 9 p.m. A man driving a Toyota west on Avenue H-8 attempted a left turn onto Avenue H-8, to head southbound, which caused the motorized scooter to collide with the Toyota, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The man was ejected from the scooter and was later pronounced dead at Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s report.
The man’s identity has not yet been released, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. It is unknown if speed is a factor and it is also unknown at this time, if drugs or alcohol played a role, officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
