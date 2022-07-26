LANCASTER — A man on a motorized scooter was fatally injured in a collision with a vehicle, Sunday night, near 30th Street East and Avenue H-8, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.

The man, described by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as in his 40s, was traveling northbound on 30th Street East shortly after 9 p.m. A man driving a Toyota west on Avenue H-8 attempted a left turn onto Avenue H-8, to head southbound, which caused the motorized scooter to collide with the Toyota, Sheriff’s officials reported.

