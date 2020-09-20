Requiescat in pace, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
This entire year does seem strangely scripted, doesn’t it? Just when the last thing we need is another huge fight in a year filled with huge fights leading up to an election that will inevitably be a huge fight, we’re about to get a really huge fight.
I will say the same thing about Justice Ginsburg that I said about her dear friend, the brilliant late Justice Antonin Scalia.
She was a class act who fought for what she believed in, but she could set it aside and be friends with people who saw politics completely opposite of the way she did.
Thus, the friendship with Scalia.
That setting aside of politics is what our society has lost in the last dozen years or so.
Look at the confirmation votes for Scalia and Ginsburg.
Nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1986, Scalia was confirmed by the Senate 98-0. Ginsburg was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and confirmed 96-3.
Do you think we will see those kind of numbers in the next confirmation hearing?
———
Speaking of the next confirmation hearing, the Republicans are pushing ahead to replace Ginsburg before the election.
While I personally believe Trump would make a better appointment than Harris, er, Biden would, it is impossible to fathom the level of hypocrisy the GOP is displaying now.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told us that Feb. 13, 2016 — the day Justice Scalia died — was “in the middle of an election season” and that the Senate therefore could not allow President Barack Obama’s nominee to get a hearing.
The voters should have a chance to decide, he declared, feigning concern for democratic principles.
But now, Sept. 18, 2020, is NOT in the middle of an election? How can McConnell make that argument with a straight face?
He can’t. He just does it anyway, but the Republicans have lost any claim to being the “good guys” who play fair.
Of course, anyone who thinks the Democrats wouldn’t try to push through a nominee right before the election is deluding himself.
But the Republicans are the ones who told us February is too close to the election while September is not.
———
Every day, I check the “Today in History” column.
It tells you how many more days left in the year (103) which has taken on significance.
No one reasonably expects the world to become all sunshine and roses again on Jan. 1, but it will be nice just to be done with 2020, won’t it?
Saturday’s “History” also noted that the best baseball writer ever, Roger Angell, turned 100.
His most recent byline was about a year ago, in the New Yorker, where he has been writing and editing since 1944. It looks like that job might work out for him.
Angell’s powers of description, rivalling the best of novelists, really make you see the game, empathize with the players and understand the game better.
His magazine features and books — I remember particularly his work describing the 1967 pennant race that came down to the last weekend with five teams still having a shot — influenced me to want to become a sportswriter for a magazine.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(1) comment
I'll add on RBG: If reports of her "last wish" are true, then she had a fundamental misunderstanding of her role. She didn't own her seat -- merely had the privilege of filling it for many, many years -- and had no business telling the political branches how it should be filled.
As for the Republicans Hypocrisy...we took a page out of the Democrats Playbook (When in Rome do as the Romans do)..which the Dems hate. We may see the "Nuclear option" in politics...again another page from the Dems Playbook (Thanks to Harry Reid). Boycotting "ALL" sports... tired of watching rich millionaires whine about how "bad" they have it...Nov 4th will be fun...You can count on that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.